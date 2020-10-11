site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: titans-beau-brinkley-activated-from-covid-list | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Titans' Beau Brinkley: Activated from COVID list
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
The Titans activated Brinkley from the reserve/COVID-19 list Sunday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Brinkley should be available for Tuesday's game against the Bills if the game is played as planned. The 30-year-old is expected to resume long-snapping duties.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by Jason Butt
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 36 min read
Dave Richard
• 7 min read
Dave Richard
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 13 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 4 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 6 min read