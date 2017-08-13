Brinkley will likely miss this week of practice due to a groin injury, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone reports.

It remains relatively unclear as to when Brinkley suffered the groin injury that has been plaguing him, but any time missed could be detrimental for the fringe roster player. If Brinkley is unable to play in the team's second preseason game Saturday, it could all but end his time in Tennessee.