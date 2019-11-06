Jones (concussion) returned to practice Wednesday but still needs to clear the league's concussion protocol, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Jones missed the Titans' last game, sidelined by a concussion, but appears to be doing well ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Chiefs. As Wyatt notes, the 30-year-old center still needs to clear the league's concussion protocol before returning to game action.

