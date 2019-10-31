Titans' Ben Jones: Sidelined Thursday
Jones (concussion) will not practice Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Jones is working through the league's five-step concussion protocol. He'll need to receive full clearance, including meeting with an independent neurologist, before suiting up for game action. In the event that Jones is forced to miss any time, newly-signed center Hroniss Grasu could be called upon to start.
