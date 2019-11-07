Play

Jones (concussion) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean reports.

Jones was limited in Wednesday's practice, so Thursday's full session notable step forward as he works to clear the league's concussion protocol. The 30-year-old is trending in the right direction for Sunday's contest against the Chiefs, but he'll need to receive a green light from an independent neurologist before retaking the field.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories