Titans' Ben Jones: Won't play versus Panthers
Jones (concussion) is ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Panthers, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Jones will need to fully clear the league's five-step protocol for head injuries before retaking the field. Jamil Douglas will draw the start at center Week 9, per Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone Nashville, with Hroniss Grasu serving as the top backup.
