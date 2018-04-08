Titans' Bennie Logan: Agrees to terms with Titans
Logan has agreed to a deal with the Titans, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports
Logan played 15 games for the Chiefs last season, starting 12 times and recording 52 tackles. The sixth-year defensive tackle will help bolster the interior of a Tennessee defensive line that already boasts Pro-Bowler Jurrell Casey. The Titans ranked fourth in the NFL in run defense in 2017, and Logan should only help that cause moving forward.
More News
-
Rookies dominate latest mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team standard mock draft, which includes the incoming...
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...
-
Fantasy updates from NFL meeting
Jamey Eisenberg catches you up with some Fantasy news and notes from several coaches at the...