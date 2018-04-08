Logan has agreed to a deal with the Titans, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports

Logan played 15 games for the Chiefs last season, starting 12 times and recording 52 tackles. The sixth-year defensive tackle will help bolster the interior of a Tennessee defensive line that already boasts Pro-Bowler Jurrell Casey. The Titans ranked fourth in the NFL in run defense in 2017, and Logan should only help that cause moving forward.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories