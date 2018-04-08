Logan has agreed to a deal with the Titans, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports

Logan played 15 games for the Chiefs last season, starting 12 times and recording 52 tackles. The sixth-year defensive tackle will help bolster the interior of a Tennessee defensive line that already boasts Pro-Bowler Jurrell Casey. The Titans ranked fourth in the NFL in run defense in 2017, and Logan should only help that cause moving forward.