Titans' Bennie Logan: Out with elbow injury
Logan is inactive for Sunday's game against Baltimore due to an elbow injury, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Logan was added to the injury report Thursday and was unable to practice the rest of the week. Darius Kilgo will serve as the Titans' rotational nose tackle Sunday.
More News
-
Titans' Bennie Logan: Agrees to terms with Titans•
-
Chiefs' Bennie Logan: Inactive for Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Bennie Logan: Unlikely to play Week 17•
-
Chiefs' Bennie Logan: Misses Wednesday's practice•
-
Chiefs' Bennie Logan: Full participant Thursday•
-
Chiefs' Bennie Logan: Dealing with knee/quad contusion•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 6 contrarian plays
Everyone is playing Jameis Winston and Julio Jones this week. Heath Cummings had four guys...
-
LIVE: Week 6 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 6
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 6? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...