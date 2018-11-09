Logan (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Logan popped up on Tennessee's injury report this week with a knee issue, and was limited for two consecutive practice sessions. The severity of the veteran defensive lineman's injury remains undisclosed, but if Logan were to miss any time expect Darius Kilgo to receive an uptick in defensive snaps.

