Titans' Blaine Gabbert: Appears likely to start Week 2
Gabbert has been doing more throwing than Marcus Mariota in pregame workouts and took the first snap of the Titans' 11-man set in warmups, suggesting he's likely in line to start Sunday's game against the Texans, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone Nashville reports.
The Titans aren't expected to formally name their starting quarterback until minutes before the 1 p.m. EDT kickoff, but all signs point to Gabbert getting the nod, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Mariota, who is managing a right elbow injury, is active for the contest and could draw some snaps even if he doesn't start, which may limit Gabbert's ceiling for production. Given the uncertain division of labor behind center in addition to the fact that the Titans are without their top three offensive tackles, neither Gabbert nor Mariota looks like an appealing fantasy option this week.
