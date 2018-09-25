Titans' Blaine Gabbert: Being evaluated
Gabbert remains in the concussion protocol but is being evaluated, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Coach Mike Vrabel elaborated on Gabbert's health Monday, stating "once I get a report from the doctors, and Blaine sees the doctors, we'll have a better idea on what his availability is going to be and what it might look like." Gabbert exited the Titans' Week 3 matchup early in the game, and with Marcus Mariota still battling injury, he may draw a start in Week 4 if he can clear concussion protocol.
