Gabbert completed 18 of 29 pass attempts for 165 yards, a touchdown and a pair of interceptions in Sunday's 33-17 loss to the Colts.

The Titans asked Gabbert to save their season with Marcus Mariota (elbow) unable to play, but the veteran backup was stifled by the Colts' underrated defense. The 29-year-old spent most of the night hitting his check-down options, which shouldn't come as a surprise given his "game-manager" style. When he was asked to bring the team back from behind, that's when things got ugly. One of his interceptions was especially poor, as it was nowhere near his intended target and hit a Colt defender in the chest. Gabbert definitely looked like a backup in this one, and that is likely to be his ceiling next season.