Titans' Blaine Gabbert: Can't provide enough in loss
Gabbert completed 18 of 29 pass attempts for 165 yards, a touchdown and a pair of interceptions in Sunday's 33-17 loss to the Colts.
The Titans asked Gabbert to save their season with Marcus Mariota (elbow) unable to play, but the veteran backup was stifled by the Colts' underrated defense. The 29-year-old spent most of the night hitting his check-down options, which shouldn't come as a surprise given his "game-manager" style. When he was asked to bring the team back from behind, that's when things got ugly. One of his interceptions was especially poor, as it was nowhere near his intended target and hit a Colt defender in the chest. Gabbert definitely looked like a backup in this one, and that is likely to be his ceiling next season.
More News
-
Titans' Blaine Gabbert: Starts in place of Mariota•
-
Titans' Blaine Gabbert: Expected to start vs. Colts•
-
Titans' Blaine Gabbert: Preserves victory in relief•
-
Titans' Blaine Gabbert: Sticks in backup role•
-
Titans' Blaine Gabbert: Fills in Sunday•
-
Titans' Blaine Gabbert: Clears concussion protocol•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to target in Week 17 in seasonal and daily leagues, including...