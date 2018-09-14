Coach Mike Vrabel said he expects both Gabbert and Marcus Mariota (elbow) to get playing time in Sunday's game against the Texans, ESPN.com's Turron Davenport reports. "We are evaluating. Marcus is going to do everything he can to get ready, like every player is going to do," Vrabel said after Friday's practice. "I would anticipate both of those guys playing at some point and time."

This is shaping up as a situation to avoid for fantasy purposes, especially with the Titans missing both starting tackles for a matchup against a tough defensive front. Mariota was a full practice participant to start the week, but his availability for Sunday came into question after he scaled back to limited participation Thursday and Friday. With Mariota listed as questionable on the final injury report, Gabbert could get his first start in a Tennessee uniform. There's apparently also some chance of Vrabel splitting snaps between the two quarterbacks -- a tactic rarely seen in the NFL.