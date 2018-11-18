Titans' Blaine Gabbert: Fills in Sunday
Gabbert completed 11 of 16 passes for 118 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 38-10 loss to the Colts.
Gabbert entered the game to start the second half after Marcus Mariota exited with an elbow injury. His touchdown came in the final moments of the game on a fade to Tajae Sharpe in the corner of the end zone. Though Gabbert showed the ability to connect with a number of different receivers, he also threw an ugly interception and also has a long history of poor play. There's a chance he will be called upon in Week 12 against the Texans, though Mike Vrabel did indicate after the game that Mariota's elbow injury doesn't appear serious.
