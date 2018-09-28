Gabbert (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Given that he didn't practice all week, Gabbert's status for the contest is truly cloudy. In any case, Marcus Mariota's elbow issue will not prevent him from starting Sunday's game, with Austin Davis on hand to serve as the Titans' No. 2 QB this weekend if Gabbert is inactive.