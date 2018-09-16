Titans' Blaine Gabbert: In the mix to play Sunday
Though Marcus Mariota (elbow) is in uniform for Sunday's game against the Texans, it remains to be seen how much he plays, NFL.com reports. As a result, Gabbert is poised to see action in the contest.
Even if Mariota takes the field Sunday he could be limited in such a scenario. It's thus conceivable that the team relies more on Gabbert, with a depleted offensive line to contend with. Neither are high-percentage fantasy plays in Week 2, given the lack of clarity with regard to the duo's playing time.
More News
-
Titans' Blaine Gabbert: Could share snaps with Mariota•
-
Titans' Blaine Gabbert: Replaces injured Mariota in Week 1 loss•
-
Titans' Blaine Gabbert: Logs bulk of playing time in preseason loss•
-
Blaine Gabbert: Signing with Tennessee•
-
Cardinals' Blaine Gabbert: Slated for unrestricted free agency•
-
Cardinals' Blaine Gabbert: Loses job, team turns back to Stanton•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 2 lineup?...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ben Roethlisberger didn't have a big Week 1 in Cleveland, but he's back in his comfort zone...
-
LIVE: Week 2 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 2
-
Week 2 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings give his favorite GPP plays on FanDuel and DraftKings.