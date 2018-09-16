Though Marcus Mariota (elbow) is in uniform for Sunday's game against the Texans, it remains to be seen how much he plays, NFL.com reports. As a result, Gabbert is poised to see action in the contest.

Even if Mariota takes the field Sunday he could be limited in such a scenario. It's thus conceivable that the team relies more on Gabbert, with a depleted offensive line to contend with. Neither are high-percentage fantasy plays in Week 2, given the lack of clarity with regard to the duo's playing time.