Gabbert completed 7 of 11 pass attempts for 101 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 25-16 win over Washington.

Marcus Mariota (elbow) left the contest near the end of the first half, so Gabbert was asked to lead the Titans to an important comeback victory. The veteran arm has been solid when asked to fill in this season, completing 60 percent of his passes (43 of 72) for 360 yards and three touchdowns. Gabbert is a solid real-life backup, but he won't provide the upside Mariota possesses from a fantasy perspective. The latter's status is still unclear for Week 17's matchup with the Colts, but Gabbert will get the nod if Mariota can't go.

