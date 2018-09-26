Titans' Blaine Gabbert: Remains in concussion protocol
As of Wednesday, Gabbert is still in the NFL's concussion protocol, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
If Gabbert is unable to go this weekend, Austin Davis is on hand to serve in a backup capacity, with Marcus Mariota in line to start Sunday's game against the Eagles.
