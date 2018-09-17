Titans' Blaine Gabbert: Remains starter until Mariota healthy
Coach Mike Vrabel said Gabbert will remain the Titans' starting quarterback until Marcus Mariota (elbow) is healthy, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.
Mariota acted as the backup QB during Sunday's win against the Titans due to the lingering effects of a Week 1 elbow injury, which continues to limit certain throws. It appears Vrabel is ready to roll with Gabbert until Mariota gets back to normal. Gabbert fared OK in his spot start Sunday, completing 13 of 20 passes for 117 yards and one touchdown.
