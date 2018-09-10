Titans' Blaine Gabbert: Replaces injured Mariota in Week 1 loss
Gabbert replaced an injured Marcus Mariota (elbow) in Sunday's 27-20, Week 1 loss to the Dolphins. He completed 11 of 22 passes for 117 yards and an interception.
Gabbert did manage to lead a touchdown drive capped by a four-yard, Dion Lewis run, but the 2011 first-rounder struggled otherwise. If Mariota's forced to miss extended time, the entire Titans offense will be tough to trust with Gabbert at the helm.
