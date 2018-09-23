Titans' Blaine Gabbert: Set to start Sunday
The Titans are planning to start Gabbert on Sunday against the Jaguars, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Coach Mike Vrabel said Gabbert will remain the Titans' starting quarterback until Marcus Mariota (elbow) is healthy. Gabbert was 13 of 20 passing for 117 yards and one touchdown in last week's win over Houston.
