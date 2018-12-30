Gabbert will start Sunday night's game against the Colts, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

He gets the nod for the the Titans' win-or-go home contest, with Marcus Mariota (neck/foot) inactive for the contest. Austin Davis will serve as Gabbert's backup Sunday. A run-heavy attack featuring Derrick Henry seems like a plausible scenario for Tennessee in the team's regular-season finale.