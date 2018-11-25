Gabbert will remain the Titans' backup quarterback for Monday's game against the Texans with starter Marcus Mariota (neck) avoiding an injury designation heading into the contest, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Gabbert looked like a candidate for his second start of the season in Week 12 after Mariota exited last weekend's loss to the Colts with what appeared to be an elbow injury. Mariota had previously missed his lone start due to a nerve issue with his throwing elbow, but he received positive news after the Week 11 contest when it was revealed that he was dealing with a neck stinger that was unrelated to his previous injury. The signal-caller proved his health by turning in full practices Friday and Saturday, leaving Gabbert to fill his familiar role as the No. 2 option.