Titans' Blaine Gabbert: Sticks in backup role
Gabbert will remain the Titans' backup quarterback for Monday's game against the Texans with starter Marcus Mariota (neck) avoiding an injury designation heading into the contest, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Gabbert looked like a candidate for his second start of the season in Week 12 after Mariota exited last weekend's loss to the Colts with what appeared to be an elbow injury. Mariota had previously missed his lone start due to a nerve issue with his throwing elbow, but he received positive news after the Week 11 contest when it was revealed that he was dealing with a neck stinger that was unrelated to his previous injury. The signal-caller proved his health by turning in full practices Friday and Saturday, leaving Gabbert to fill his familiar role as the No. 2 option.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
With a busier than usual injury report, it can be hard to keep track of everything. We've got...
-
Week 12 Contrarian Plays
Looking for a contrarian tournament play? Heath Cummings says you should start with the defending...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Injuries slowed him earlier in the season, but we've seen star potential from Marlon Mack....
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the Week 12 schedule to identify players to start and...
-
Week 12 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 12, including a breakout...