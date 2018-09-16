Gabbert completed 13 of 20 passes for 117 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 20-17 win over Houston.

Gabbert slung a swing pass to Taywan Taylor late in the first quarter, Taylor doing the rest on his way to an 18-yard touchdown scamper. That's about where Gabbert's highlights -- aside from a near completion to himself -- end. The Titans won on Sunday with some trickery, defense, and a conservative offense approach. As the third quarter was winding down, Gabbert still had fewer passing yards than safety Kevin Byard. That, and the fact that Marcus Mariota was healthy enough to dress on Sunday, should prevent you from looking Gabbert's way next week.

