Gabbert (concussion) is listed as inactive Sunday against the Eagles, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Gabbert has been in concussion protocol all week, which prevented him from logging a single practice and greatly diminished his chances of suiting up. With Gabbert on the shelf, the recently-signed Austin Davis would serve as the emergency backup if starter Marcus Mariota (elbow) were to come out of the game for any reason.