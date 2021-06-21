Head coach Mike Vrabel stated that Haubeil will compete to be the team's starting kicker with Tucker McCann, John Glennon of BroadwaySportsMedia.com reports.

Haubeil was signed by the Titans as an undrafted free agent this offseason after spending his collegiate career at Ohio State. He had his best amateur season in 2019, when he made 13 of his 15 attempts while also connecting on a 55-yard field goal. Meanwhile, McCann spent the 2020 season on the team's practice squad, so he may have a slight advantage heading into training camp.