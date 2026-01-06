The Titans signed Watson (undisclosed) to a reserve/future contract Monday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Watson signed with the Titans' practice squad in late September after being let go by the Broncos with an injury settlement in late August due to a knee injury. He was placed on Tennessee's practice squad injured list in early October due to an undisclosed issue and was not elevated to the active roster for the 2025 campaign. Watson will stick around in Tennessee and participate in offseason activities with an eye toward making the 53-man roster for the 2026 season.