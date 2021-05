The Titans selected Breeze in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 215th overall.

Breeze (6-foot, 197 pounds) is light and lacking athleticism to project as a starting safety in the NFL (4.55 40), but he was a productive starter in a smothering 2019 Oregon defense and probably has a considerable skill set element to his profile. With the Titans he will likely be an off-the-bench payer behind Kevin Byard and Amani Hooker.