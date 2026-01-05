Allen completed 17 of 30 passes for 72 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 41-7 loss to the Jaguars.

Allen was forced into the game at the start of Tennessee's second offensive possession to make his first appearance of the season. He went on to have a dismal performance, averaging only 2.4 yards per attempt, even with a long completion of 21 yards. Allen will hit free agency this offseason and will likely be competing for a backup job in 2026.