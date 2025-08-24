Allen completed nine of 15 passes for 137 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in Friday's 23-13 preseason win over the Vikings.

Allen followed Cameron Ward into the game, taking over for Tennessee's third offensive possession. He benefitted from a 65-yard touchdown pass that came exclusively after the catch, but Allen executed fairly well and avoided costly mistakes. He appears to be lined up to serve as Ward's backup heading into a Week 1 matchup against the Broncos.