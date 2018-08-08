Titans' Brandon Chubb: Secures pact with Tennessee
Chubb (undisclosed) signed with the Titans on Tuesday, freelance NFL writer Howard Balzer reports.
Chubb hasn't played an NFL snap since entering the league in 2016, and he spent the 2017 season on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury. The 24-year-old's best shot of making the squad will be via special teams.
