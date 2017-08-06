Radcliff, an undrafted rookie out of Louisville, is signing with the Titans, NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reports.

Radcliff averaged 5.4 yards on 438 carries in four collegiate seasons, never taking more than 144 totes in a single campaign despite serving as the lead halfback alongside star quarterback Lamar Jackson the past two years. He'll battle with Kahlfani Muhammad, David Fluellen and Akeem Judd for position behind DeMarco Murray (hamstring) and Derrick Henry.