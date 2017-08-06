Radcliff, an undrafted rookie out of Louisville, is signing with the Titans, NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reports.
Radcliff averaged 5.4 yards on 438 carries in four collegiate seasons, never taking more than 144 totes in a single campaign despite serving as the lead halfback alongside star quarterback Lamar Jackson the past two years. He'll battle with Kahlfani Muhammad, David Fluellen and Akeem Judd for position behind DeMarco Murray (hamstring) and Derrick Henry.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Landry, Parker, Stills OK with Moore
Ryan Tannehill (knee) could be lost for the season, which would likely make Matt Moore the...
-
August Dynasty rookie rankings
After one of his favorite rookie receivers was sidelined before even taking a snap, Heath Cummings...
-
Training Camp Believe It or Not
Everyone is selling something at the start of training camp, and Heath Cummings tries to help...
-
Podcast: Third-year breakouts
Reacting to Ryan Tannehill’s injury and discussing some potential breakout wide receivers on...
-
Twelve-team PPR mock draft
As expected, receivers and pass-catching running backs dominated this CBS Sports staff mock...
-
How to watch preseason
With the preseason starting up with Thursday's Hall of Fame game, Chris Towers presents five...