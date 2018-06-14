Titans' Brandon Shippen: On his way to Tennessee
Shippen signed with the Titans on Thursday, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
Despite previous stints with the Rams and Chiefs, Shippen has yet to see a single game of NFL action since entering the league in 2016. He's merely a depth option for the time being, with an uphill battle to make the roster ahead.
