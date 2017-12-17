Weeden (coach's decision) is inactive for the Sunday's game against the 49ers, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

The Titans' No. 3 quarterback, Weeden has dressed for just one game this season. He'll be inactive on future game days unless starter Marcus Mariota is nursing an injury heading into a given contest.

