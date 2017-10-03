Weeden signed a one-year contract with the Titans on Tuesday, Conor Orr of NFL.com reports.

Even with Marcus Mariota (hamstring) considered day-to-day after avoiding a serious injury in Sunday's loss to Houston, the Titans will still add some insurance at the quarterback position in Weeden. The 33-year-old was most recently released by the Texans prior to the start of the regular season and will likely serve as Matt Cassel's backup this weekend in Miami should Mariota be ruled out.