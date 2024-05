Narveson has agreed to terms with Tennessee as an undrafted free agent.

Narveson, a Duke product, kicked the longest field goal in Blue Devils' history at 57 yards. He ranked fourth in the ACC with 23 field goals in 2023 after kicking off his college career with stints at Iowa State and Western Kentucky. While it figures to be a long shot, the rookie will compete with Nick Folk for kicking duties in Music City.