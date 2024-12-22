Narveson will be active as the Titans' kicker in the absence of Nick Folk (abdomen) Sunday against the Colts.

Narveson was elevated from Tennessee's practice squad earlier in the week to serve as insurance for Folk. He served as the kicker in Green Bay earlier in the season and went just 12-for-17 on his field-goal attempts. Given Folk's consistency, Narveson is likely to be a downgrade at the position for Tennessee.