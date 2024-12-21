Narveson was signed by Tennessee from the practice squad Saturday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

The decision to sign Narveson to the active roster rather than just elevate him from the practice squad may suggest the Titans anticipate having to use him Sunday against the Colts. Usual kicker Nick Folk (abdomen) is expected to be a game-time decision. A decision on Folk's status, and by extension Narveson's role or lack thereof, will come around 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.