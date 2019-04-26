Urban is signing with the Titans, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

A 16-game starter for the Ravens last season, Urban will now be reunited with Titans defensive coordinator Dean Pees, who held the same role in Baltimore from 2012 to 2017. Urban should push DaQuan Jones for a starting job at defensive end in Tennessee's 3-4 scheme, while rookie first-round pick Jeffery Simmons (knee) will focus on his rehab from a torn ACL suffered in February. The Titans now have solid depth across from Jurrell Casey, who is working on six consecutive seasons with at least five sacks.