Titans' Brent Urban: Signs with Tennessee
Urban is signing with the Titans, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
A 16-game starter for the Ravens last season, Urban will now be reunited with Titans defensive coordinator Dean Pees, who held the same role in Baltimore from 2012 to 2017. Urban should push DaQuan Jones for a starting job at defensive end in Tennessee's 3-4 scheme, while rookie first-round pick Jeffery Simmons (knee) will focus on his rehab from a torn ACL suffered in February. The Titans now have solid depth across from Jurrell Casey, who is working on six consecutive seasons with at least five sacks.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
Brown, Harry may need some time
Marquise Brown and N'Keal Harry were the first receivers taken in the NFL draft, but they may...
-
Hockenson can be a Day 1 starter
We usually don't expect much from rookie tight ends, but T.J. Hockenson might be the exception...
-
Jacobs has stud potential
Josh Jacobs might have been just the No. 24 pick in the first round, but he'll be No. 1 in...
-
Haskins, Jones land in tough spots
Kyler Murray went No. 1 overall, but he wasn't the only QB off the board in the first round....
-
Can Murray make Cardinals exciting?
Kyler Murray is the Cardinals' new starting quarterback -- and his passing and rushing potential...
-
Top NFL Draft prospects Fantasy fits
Where should Fantasy managers root for players like Josh Jacobs, T.J. Hockenson and Marquise...