Titans' Brett Kern: Out Week 9
RotoWire Staff
Kern (undisclosed) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bears, Joe Rexrode of The Athletic reports.
Kern is expected to miss a few games, so it seems likely that the Titans will promote Tucker McCann from the practice squad to fill in at punter.
