Titans' Brett Kern: Returns from injured reserve
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Kern (wrist) was activated from injured reserve Saturday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Kern has been sidelined the past three weeks due to the wrist injury, but he's ready to go for Week 12. The 34-year-old reclaims punting duties from Trevor Daniel, who was waived earlier in the week.
