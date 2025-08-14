The Titans claimed Asamoah from waivers Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Asamoah was let go by the Vikings on Tuesday, but he won't need to enter free agency to catch on with another team after the Titans were awarded the 2022 third-round pick off waivers. He mostly served in a special teams role for Minnesota in 2024 and finished the regular season with six tackles (four solo) and one forced fumble across 17 games. With the Titans waiving Otis Reese, Asamoah brings depth to Tennessee's linebacker corps, but special teams will be the latter's clearest path to earning a spot on the 53-man roster at the end of training camp in late August.