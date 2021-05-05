Hill's representatives announced Wednesday that he has signed a contract with the Titans.
Hill managed a respectable 4.7 yards per carry on 100 attempts behind a miserable Atlanta O-line last season, but there's no chance that he'll handle more than a reserve role behind Derrick Henry in Tennessee. He could provide competition against 2020 third-round pick Darrynton Evans for the No. 2 gig, but that job won't guarantee a consistent workload as long as Henry is on the field.
