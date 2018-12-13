Titans' Brian Orakpo: Absent from Wednesday session
Orakpo (elbow) did not practice Wednesday, John Glennon of The Athletic reports.
Orakpo's absence doesn't necessarily rule out the possibility of him playing in Sunday's game, but it does raise some concerns. How the veteran holds up during Thursday's session could provide a better indication as to where he stands. If he can't suit up, Kamalei Correa and Harold Landry would be the likely replacements.
