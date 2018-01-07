Orakpo contributed 1.5 sacks and two tackles (one solo) during Saturday's 22-21 win over Kansas City in the wild-card round.

Orakpo picked a good time to tie his season high in sacks. The 31-year-old pass rusher still has plenty of gas left in the tank, as his 7.0 sacks in the regular season represented his third consecutive campaign with at least that many since joining the Titans.