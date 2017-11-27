Orakpo contributed four tackles (two solo) and 1.5 sacks in Sunday's 20-16 win over the Colts.

Indianapolis' Jacoby Brissett came in as the most-sacked quarterback in the league, and Orakpo was happy to add to that total. The veteran pass rusher is up to 4.0 sacks this season, but has almost no chance of matching last year's 10.5.