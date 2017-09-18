Titans' Brian Orakpo: Gets to Bortles
Orakpo recorded a sack and four tackles while hitting the quarterback twice overall in Sunday's 37-16 win at Jacksonville.
Orakpo and fellow outside linebacker Derrick Morgan were both able to get to quarterback Blake Bortles in this one. The duo provides a potent pass rush when both are healthy.
More News
-
Titans' Brian Orakpo: Finishes 0.5 sacks behind career best•
-
Titans' Brian Orakpo: Records two sacks in Week 10•
-
Titans' Brian Orakpo: Disrupts Dolphins backfield in Week 5•
-
Titans' Brian Orakpo: Sacks Matthew Stafford twice in Week 2•
-
Titans' Brian Orakpo: Continues to build sack total•
-
Titans' Brian Orakpo: Records another sack against Panthers•
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...
-
Week 2 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...