Orakpo (elbow) did not practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

The Titans would certainly like for Orakpo to practice before Sunday's game, but the veteran still has a chance to play in Week 17's winner-take-all even if he can't work his way back onto the practice field this week. Tennessee will likely keep a close eye on Orakpo and make a decision closer to game-time. If he can't play, look for Kamalei Correa to take over at his spot.

