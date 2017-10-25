Orakpo notched four tackles (one solo) and a half sack Sunday against the Browns.

Orakpo is slumping after he racked up 10.5 sacks in 2016, since he has just 1.5 sacks this campaign. Because he doesn't add much in the tackle category with just 20 tackles (15 solo) on the season, it's tough to see much IDP value at this time.