Titans' Brian Orakpo: Notches sack in win
Orakpo recorded a sack in Sunday's victory over the Bengals.
Orakpo made his only tackle of the day count, as he forced opposing quarterback Andy Dalton to fumble following a sack early in the second quarter. The veteran saw 41 snaps (80.0 percent) in the contest.
More News
-
Titans' Brian Orakpo: Logs half sack•
-
Titans' Brian Orakpo: Gets to Bortles•
-
Titans' Brian Orakpo: Finishes 0.5 sacks behind career best•
-
Titans' Brian Orakpo: Records two sacks in Week 10•
-
Titans' Brian Orakpo: Disrupts Dolphins backfield in Week 5•
-
Titans' Brian Orakpo: Sacks Matthew Stafford twice in Week 2•
-
Week 11 Rankings Breakdown
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 waiver wire options
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down all your best waiver wire options for Week 11 and helps you get...
-
Week 11 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Is your trade deadline this week? Our Trade Values Chart will help you cut a deal to help you...
-
Best Week 11 streaming options
Heath Cummings is advising streaming Blake Bortles and Marcedes Lewis in Week 11.
-
What you missed: Johnson making progress
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Believe it? Dallas lost minus Zeke
It's too late in the season to hold on to ideas for which we just don't have any evidence such...